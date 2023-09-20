Kylian Mbappe hailed as 'the best player in the world' as Luis Enrique reveals unique quality that has surprised him most about PSG's star forward

Paris Saint Germain boss Luis Enrique has claimed Kylian Mbappe is the "best player in the world" following his performance against Borussia Dortmund.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe continued his strong start to the season in PSG's Champions League group stage opener, which saw them beat Dortmund 2-0 at Parc des Princes. The France international put his side 1-0 up from the penalty spot in the 49th minute, before Achraf Hakimi doubled the lead shortly after to secure a 2-0 win. Luis Enrique singled out Mbappe for special praise, and also revealed what has surprised him most about the 24-year-old forward.

WHAT THEY SAID: "For me, Kylian is the best player in the world," Luis Enrique told reporters after the game. "But above his technical qualities, what has struck me is his human quality. It is a pleasure to see him in the dressing room. He is a leader, and he always has a smile."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe was frozen out from the PSG squad throughout the summer, with the forward refusing to sign a new deal at the club. However, has hit scintillating form since returning to the starting line-up, with eight goals in just five appearances across all competitions.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The former Monaco man is reportedly in talks over a one-year contract extension with PSG according to Sky Sports, which will allow the club to receive a fee for him next summer, with his current deal set to expire in 2024. Real Madrid continue to be heavily linked with a move for Mbappe, as they look to pair the forward with their latest star, Jude Bellingham.