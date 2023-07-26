Leave Kylian Mbappe alone! French PFA fire PSG warning over potential 'harassment' and 'illegal' behaviour by ostracising wantaway superstar

The French PFA believes Paris Saint-Germain risk breaking labour laws with their treatment of star player Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe wants to leave PSG in 2024

Club want him to leave now - player dropped

French PFA believes treatment could become 'illegal'

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe has made it clear that he won't sign a new deal with PSG and that he intends to leave the club upon the expiration of his contract next summer. This has infuriated his club, who want a transfer fee for him this summer and are determined not to lose him for free, and have subsequently left him out of their squad for their tour of Asia.

WHAT THEY SAID: The French footballers' union (UNFP) believes that PSG's treatment of Mbappe could be interpreted as illegal. Speaking to RMC Sport, UNFP president Philippe Piat alleged that PSG are breaking labour laws by not allowing Mbappe to train as normal. The union believes it can potentially even lobby the club to include him again: "Otherwise, it would be harassment“, Piat said. “It would become illegal in terms of labour law."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG want to sell Mbappe this summer, and have accepted a mammoth bid from Al -Hilal. However, Mbappe is believed to have rejected the offer - worth a staggering €700 million (£600m/$777m) for a single season - and would rather remain on the bench at PSG for a year.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE: Should Mbappe dig his heels in and remain in the French capital, things could get very nasty between the player and the club, and the UNFP may have to intervene on Mbappe's behalf to resolve the stalemate.