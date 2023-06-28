'Unacceptable situation' - Kylian Mbappe posts emotional message after police shooting of 17-year-old boy in Paris 'Unacceptable situation' - Kylian Mbappe posts emotional message after police shooting of 17-year-old boy in Paris

Kylian Mbappe has posted an emotional message on social media following the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Paris.

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has spoken out on the "unacceptable situation" in France after a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in Paris.

The local prosecutor's office has said that a French police officer is being investigated for homicide following the teenager's death after he failed to comply with an order to stop his car- as per The Guardian.

The report says the officer fired at the boy, who has been named as Nael M, and he subsequently died from his wounds in the suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday.

Mbappe has sent his regards to the teenager's family, saying this "angel" was taken too soon.

He tweeted: "I feel bad for my France. An unacceptable situation. All my thoughts go out to Naël's family and loved ones, this little angel who left far too soon."

The Guardian adds that a video shared on social media shows two police officers beside the car, a Mercedes AMG, one of which shoots as the driver pulls away.

Clashes have since broken out between youths and police. Moreover, some groups reportedly set alight barricades and garbage bins, smashed up a bus stop, and threw firecrackers at police, who responded with tear gas and grenades.

Nine people have been arrested in what has been the second fatal incident from a traffic stop in 2023 in France.