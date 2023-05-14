Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is set to reject advances from Europe and fulfil his contract with the Premier League champions.

Walker attracting interest

Englishman unlikely to leave Man City this summer

Has seen more rotation this season

WHAT HAPPENED? The lightning-quick defender has been linked with a move away from the Etihad in recent months, with AC Milan reportedly interested in his services. However, The Sun believe Walker will reject any advances this summer and see out the final year of his deal at Manchester City, becoming a free agent in the summer of 2024.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Walker has made it clear he would like to end his career at Sheffield United, his boyhood club, but he would most likely need to take a significant pay cut as well as be a free agent in order to make that move happen.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While he has been rotated more often this season, Walker is still a vital part of Pep Guardiola's team. He was widely praised for his performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night as he faced the dangerous Vinicius Junior, and is often selected by Guardiola for big games.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? It is unlikely anyone at the Etihad is thinking far beyond the end of the season as they club close in on a historic treble. The Citizens are currently top of the Premier League table, in the final of the FA Cup and face a crunch Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid on May 17.