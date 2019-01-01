Kompany set for new one-year Man City deal

The Belgium international is incredibly popular with the club's hierarchy and still has a role in Pep Guardiola's first team plans for next season

Vincent Kompany is set to sign a new one-year contract at Manchester City, Goal has learned.

Kompany's current deal expires at the end of the season, and all parties are keen for him to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium, though there is no deal in place at present.

The Belgium international earns around £120,000 per week at present but is ready to accept a pay cut, such is his determination to stay at the club.

City recognise the centre-back's importance not just to the first-team squad but to the club as a whole, and discussions are also ongoing regarding a non-playing role after his eventual retirement.

The Premier League champions are realistic about Kompany's chances of playing regular first-team football in the coming 18 months, given he has missed large parts of the past three seasons with various fitness problems and has not featured since helping City beat Liverpool 2-1 at the start of January.

Pep Guardiola has cut a frustrated figure when asked about his captain's availability of late but has given his blessing to a new contract.

Kompany signed for City in 2008 and his testimonial is scheduled to take place in August, at the start of the 2019-20 season.

There are plans to reunite City's 2011-12 league-winning squad for the occasion, with the likes of Yaya Toure, Pablo Zabaleta and Joleon Lescott in line for a call-up against either a Manchester United XI or a World XI.

Despite plans for a new deal for Kompany, City are ready to reinforce the centre of defence ahead of next season.

The Blues have long planned to bring in a new centre-back this summer, and talks with Ajax's Matthijs De Ligt last spring were designed to lead to a transfer in 2019.

Yet the Dutch defender is also being pursued by a number of leading clubs around Europe, and City are also considering whether 18-year-old Eric Garcia could be promoted to the first team squad instead.

A final decision is some way off, but the possibility itself represents Guardiola's faith in the former Barcelona youth captain, who has impressed on several Carabao Cup outings this season.