Klopp reveals why he left Dortmund early - and it was all for ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel!

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has explained that he left Borussia Dortmund early to help the German club land Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel replaced Klopp at BVB

Both enjoyed success in Germany

Managed rival teams in England

WHAT HAPPENED? The Liverpool boss has explained that he left Dortmund in 2015 earlier than expected so that he could be replaced by Thomas Tuchel, who looked set to join Hamburg instead. Klopp's exit shocked many in Germany but he has now explained one of the key reasons behind his sudden departure.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I can still remember the reason for the timing back then; Thomas Tuchel was about to go to HSV," Klopp told WDR. Upon learning about the rumours, Klopp said: "Wait a minute! Tuchel is going to HSV? Then we have to get it out there now! That's why it was a little earlier than planned at the time."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After seven great years with Dortmund, Klopp left having won two Bundesliga titles as well as guiding his team to a Champions League final. Tuchel, meanwhile, lifted the DFB-Pokal with the German club in a two-season spell, before going on to win the Champions League with Chelsea.

WHAT NEXT FOR TUCHEL? The 49-year-old is currently out of work, having been sacked by Chelsea earlier this season. He has since reportedly turned down the chance to take charge at Aston Villa, with Unai Emery having been appointed by the Premier League side.