Will Klopp face sack calls at Liverpool? Former Reds star suggests future ‘discussion’ is not far off

Questions will be asked of Jurgen Klopp if Liverpool’s form does not improve, says Dietmar Hamann, with no manager immune to criticism.

Slow start made to 2022-23 campaign

Under contract until 2026

Form and fitness concerns at Anfield

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds have made an uncharacteristically slow start to the 2022-23 campaign, with defensive leaks contributing to just two wins and 10 points being taken from eight Premier League games. That return is only good enough to occupy 10th spot and, with cracks potentially beginning to form at Anfield, there are suggestions that Klopp - who is now tied to a contract through to 2026 - could find himself in the firing line at some stage.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Liverpool midfielder Hamann has told talkSPORT: “The dynamics at Liverpool are no different to anywhere else and if the results aren’t there then the manager will come under pressure. If they were to get beat next week or not win against Manchester City, which at the moment seems very likely, you could be eight or nine points off fourth place.

“At some stage I think we will have that discussion about the manager and I’m not sure how far we are off [from that]. He said that he still feels that he’s the right man to do it, but I see little things like Jordan Henderson midweek [against Rangers] seeing his number going up and reluctantly taking his armband off and coming off shaking his head. This is something that we haven’t seen at Liverpool for five years. Maybe these are little signs that people have little problems with the team or even the manager.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool suffered a 3-2 defeat at Arsenal in their last outing, with an unfortunate habit being picked up of conceding the first goal in games, and more issues surfaced at Emirates Stadium as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz picked up untimely injuries.

DID YOU KNOW? With 10 points from eight games so far, this is Liverpool’s worst return at this stage of a Premier League campaign since 2012-13 (9 points), when they ultimately finished 7th.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Klopp’s side will be back in Champions League action away at Scottish giants Rangers on Wednesday, before then welcoming Premier League title holders Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday.