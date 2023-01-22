Klopp: I have the energy for another 10 years as Liverpool boss!

After his landmark game against Chelsea on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp joked that he would gladly stay on for another decade as Liverpool manager.

Klopp celebrated 1000th game in management

Match ended in 0-0 draw with Chelsea

German jokingly committed to 10 more years

WHAT HAPPENED? Saturday's Premier League clash ended up being a drab affair between two underperforming sides, with Klopp's 1000th game in management ultimately finishing goalless. Speaking to pundits after the match - which included Steven Gerrard, who will no doubt be eyeing up the Liverpool job in the near future - German offered a cryptic joke about his motivation, before putting it in layman's terms.

WHAT THEY SAID: "My motivation is no problem," Klopp said to BT Sport. "I am a bit like Obelix, who fell in the… you know Asterix and Obelix? Ah, you don’t know it, forget it... I have enough energy for another 10 years if you want!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Klopp is serious about his Liverpool future, his side will need to improve their dire form of late. Like Saturday's opponents Chelsea, the Reds have suffered a stuttering start to 2022-23, sitting in eighth with just 29 points from 19 games and without a win in their last three. They could drop back into ninth if Brentford avoid defeat to Leeds on Sunday.

WHAT NEXT FOR KLOPP? Liverpool go back in defence of their FA Cup crown on January 29, when the German will lead his side out in their fourth round fixture away at Brighton.