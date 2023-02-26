WATCH: Ex-Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich scores from long range in first MLS game for Wayne Rooney's D.C. United

Former Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich markes his MLS debut with a long-range goal to give D.C. United the lead against Toronto FC

Ex-Leeds star marks debut with goal

Fires past USMNT's Johnson after being given too much space

Good start to new season under Rooney

WHAT HAPPENED? Klich, who joined the club this winter after five-and-a-half seasons with Leeds, wasted little time in giving his side the lead, scoring in the 13th minute.

His shot came from range as Toronto gave him acres of space, and Klich took full advantage by firing past U.S. men's national team goalkeeper Sean Johnson for his first MLS goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: D.C. are in the midst of a rebuild under Wayne Rooney, who took over as manager of his former club midway through the 2022 season. Klich is one of multiple new faces brought in under Rooney, who will look to usher in major improvements after D.C. finished dead last in MLS in 2022.

WHAT NEXT FOR D.C. UNITED? After hosting TFC to opent he MLS season, D.C. will play their first game away from home on March 4 when they visit the Columbus Crew.