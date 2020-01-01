Kizito: Uganda forward handed contract extension at Hapoel Kfar Saba

The Cranes striker will now remain in Israel for another season hoping to help his team hit greater heights

Cranes striker William Luwagga Kizito has signed a contract extension with Israeli top-tier side Hapoel Kfar Saba.

The 26-year-old had joined the Kfar Saba based side at the beginning of the year on a short-term deal but the Covid-19 situation did not make things easier for him. However, he had already done enough to convince management he deserves a new deal.

"The Kfar Saba football club is pleased to announce the contract extension of Uganda offensive player Kizito at the club for another season," the team confirmed via their official Instagram page on Tuesday, July 7.

It means the player will remain part of the team until the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

The Cranes forward was quick to welcome the new deal, believing he will help the team hit greater heights.

"It is a pleasure for me to continue representing this wonderful club," Kizito said after signing the one-year extension deal.

"I believe the professionality of the club, perseverance and unity with my teammates is good. The management has done wonderful work at the club and I am in the right place to continue developing.

"I will give absolutely everything to help the team be successful and hope God will be on our side."

The former Vipers SC star, who has had loan stints in a number of European clubs including Bate Borisov and FC Shakhter Karagandy, had initially stated players should not always be motivated by money when making career moves.

"It’s all about chasing the dream not money. If you chase the dream, every decision you make will be benefiting your football career thus developing your talent and of course, we need to ask for God’s blessings,” the attacker told Football256.

Kizito further pointed out the traits footballers should have in order to remain relevant in the competitive world of sport.

"Technique and tactical awareness are a must, then hard work. You’ve got to be exceptional because there are so many players around you who want to play,” he explained.

The Cranes star, who has essentially played for nine clubs, revealed how his move from Politechnica Lasi to Hapoel Kfar Saba is turning out.

"I surely can’t complain, I settled in quickly but unfortunately got an injury at the start but I am glad that now all that is in the past because things are back to normal," Kizito concluded.