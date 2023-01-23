Kiwior to Arsenal! Gunners complete signing of Spezia and Poland centre-back in £20m deal

Arsenal have announced the signing of Polish centre-back Jakub Kiwior from Spezia for a fee worth £20 million ($25m).

WHAT HAPPENED? A move that initially came out of nowhere on Friday has now reached its completion. Kiwior signs on a long-term deal having completed his move from the Serie A side, where he spent one-and-a-half seasons. The 22-year-old - who boasts nine caps for Poland and featured heavily in Qatar - will provide vital defensive cover to stalwart Gabriel Magalhaes, who has started 20 of the Gunners' 21 competitive matches this campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kiwior can also play at left-back and even operate in a holding midfield role, therefore possessing the versatile qualities that Mikel Arteta values so greatly in his players. Arsenal beat the likes of AC Milan and Juventus to the signature of the Poland international, who becomes the Gunners' second signing of the window after the recent acquisition of Leandro Trossard from Brighton.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Speaking on the new arrival, Arteta said: “It’s great that Jakub is joining us. He’s a young versatile defender who has shown huge potential and qualities with Spezia in Serie A, and also at international level with Poland. Jakub is a player who will give us strength and quality to our defensive unit. We welcome Jakub and his family to Arsenal and look forward to working with him.”

WHAT NEXT FOR KIWIOR? After his official unveiling on Sunday, the 24-year-old will join Arsenal's charge for their first league title in 19 years, although his debut could potentially come in the FA Cup fourth round tie against Manchester City on January 27.