Kevin De Bruyne meets ‘nicest legend in the game’ while holidaying with Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk - with ex-Man City star rubbing shoulders with Brazil icon Ronaldo

Kevin De Bruyne has met up with Brazil icon Ronaldo - the “nicest legend in the game” - while enjoying a summer holiday with Virgil van Dijk.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Belgium international De Bruyne is enjoying a well-earned break on the back of bringing his 10-year spell at Manchester City to a close. The 33-year-old severed ties with the Premier League giants as a free agent when reaching the end of his contract.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

No short-term extension to that deal was agreed for the FIFA Club World Cup, allowing De Bruyne to agree a move to Serie A champions Napoli. Before making his way to Italy, the modern-day great has headed off with his family to soak up some sun.

Article continues below

Getty/GOAL

DID YOU KNOW?

He has been joined on that vacation by Liverpool captain Van Dijk, who is still revelling in the Reds’ Premier League title triumph. The Dutchman has been close friends with De Bruyne for some time, despite the pair being domestic rivals in English football.

THE GOSSIP

While relaxing away from the stresses of their day jobs, De Bruyne and Van Dijk have bumped into World Cup-winning former Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ Ronaldo. KDB has described ex-Barcelona and Inter striker R9 as the “nicest legend in the game”.

Instagram

WHAT NEXT FOR DE BRUYNE?

De Bruyne, who was linked with teams in MLS and the Saudi Pro League after confirming his departure at the Etihad Stadium, is reported to have signed a two-year contract with Napoli and will be gracing the Champions League again in 2025-26.