Keita Balde not thinking of permanent Inter Milan move

The Senegal international is focused on improving himself and not distracted by his future with the San Siro Stadium outfit

Keita Blade has stated that he is not thinking of a permanent Inter Milan move.

The 23-year-old winger joined the Black and Blues last summer from French Ligue 1 side Monaco on loan with an option to purchase for €34 million included in his contract.

He has been impressive since joining the Italian side, scoring four goals, contributing two assists in 17 league appearances.

And the winger who has spoken of his desire to remain with the side beyond this season is focused on his personal improvement than his future with the San Siro Stadium outfit.

"I do not think about this every day,” Blade told Sky Sports.

“I think about working and doing better every day, about doing my job. Time will tell what will happen".

Inter Milan ended 2018 with a 1-0 win over Empoli to finish the year with 39 points from 19 games behind the Napoli and league leaders Juventus.

"The year ended well. It was important to win against Empoli and we did it. Now we have to start well and always do better,” he continued.

“I needed to find the net when you start scoring the other goals come automatically. I have already said that I only had to be patient and wait for the first goal. Now I hope to always do better".

Following his impressive showing against Empoli, the former Lazio man received the praise of Inter boss Luciano Spalletti.

"They are nice words, but everyone knows me and I think I'm like he described me. Here, they welcomed me very well, we are a big family,” he added.

“Even in the field, I'm fine, I always try to give my contribution. What I do is helping the team with goals and assists".

Balde will hope to continue the impressive form when Inter Milan play host to Benevento in the Coppa Italian tie on Sunday.