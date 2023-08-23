Karim Benzema not wanted?! Nuno Espirito Santo tells Al-Ittihad board that Real Madrid legend 'doesn't suit his style' after refusing his captaincy request

Nuno Espirito Santo has reportedly told the Al-Ittihad board that Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema does not fit into his tactical style.

WHAT HAPPENED? A bombshell report from Saudi newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat claims that Nuno has informed the board that Benzema does not fit his style. They also state that the former Tottenham boss did not request the signing of the former Real Madrid striker, leading to real tension between the two men in the dressing room.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Benzema is also said to have requested the captaincy at Al-Ittihad, but he was refused by the Portuguese coach. The Ballon d'Or winner is 'not comfortable' working in the current environment at Al-Ittihad, perhaps opening the door to a shock transfer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Benzema has played twice for Al-Ittihad this season, and while he hasn't scored, he did provide an assist in a 3-0 victory over Al-Raed.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen what will happen next, but such an argument is only likely to end one way, with one of the parties involved leaving the club. Benzema signed a two-and-a-half year deal at Al-Ittihad worth a reported €600m after leaving Real Madrid in June.