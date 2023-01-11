Real Madrid saved by Benzema & Courtois again as Super Cup semi-final heroics secure shootout win over Valencia

Real Madrid beat Valencia in a dramatic penalty shootout on Wednesday to qualify for the Spanish Super Cup final.

Benzema scored opener

Valencia equalised and forced shootout

Real Madrid advance with help of Courtois

TELL ME MORE: After a fairly sloppy start to the game, Los Blancos managed to take the lead when Karim Benzema won and scored a penalty. Just 22 seconds into the second half, however, Valencia managed to equalise when Samuel Lino volleyed home at the far post – which was enough to eventually take the game to extra-time and penalties.

Eray Comert and Jose Gaya missed their shootout efforts, with Thibaut Courtois saving the decisive attempt. Every Madrid player, Benzema included, hit the back of the net.

THE MVP: In all honesty, this was a game without too many standouts but that didn't stop Benzema from delivering when it mattered most. In the first half, he won and scored a penalty, before then keeping calm to net from 12 yards as Madrid won the shootout. Big players deliver in big moments and the players don't come much bigger than the current Ballon d'Or holder.

THE BIG LOSER: Things were pretty even up until the 37th minute when Comert failed to catch Benzema offside before recklessly trying to make amends with a rash lunge only to give away a penalty which allowed Madrid to open the scoring. He then went and missed from 12 yards as Valencia lost the shootout.

MATCH IN FOUR PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Real Madrid will play either Real Betis or Barcelona in the final on Sunday after those two teams meet in the semi-final on Thursday night.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐