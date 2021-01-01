'Kane is made to measure for Man Utd' - Spurs striker could bring Red Devils 'back to title-winning level', says Hughes

The former Old Trafford favourite thinks the England international would slot into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's set-up perfectly

Harry Kane "is made to measure for Manchester United" according to Mark Hughes, who says the Tottenham striker could bring the Red Devils "back to a title-winning level".

Kane, who has spent the first 11 years of his career at Spurs, is being heavily linked with a move away from north London ahead of the summer transfer window.

A host of top clubs have been credited with interest in the 27-year-old, including United, with Hughes of the opinion that his old club can help the prolific forward secure the silverware he craves after another trophyless season with the Lilywhites.

What's been said?

"I think Kane could take United back to a title-winning level," the former Red Devils star told Sky Sports.

"From watching United this season, the one thing that's always struck me is that when they don't have that focal point to the attack, when [Edinson] Cavani isn't playing and the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial or Mason Greenwood are playing up top, it doesn't quite function as well as it should.

"I think United are always better when Cavani is actually down the middle. He's done great for United this year and I think it is great news for them that they've been able to keep him for another year.

"Whether that means they aren't going to pursue Kane really forcefully because they feel in the short-term that they've got a solution.

"I think from my point of view, with my red goggles on, I would love Harry Kane to be there because I think he'd be made to measure for Manchester United. He'd have a lot of good talent around him, and they'd give him that platform hopefully to win trophies because clearly Harry Kane is at the point of his career where that's what's missing from his career.

"He wants to make sure that the next step, if he does make a step, is going to guarantee trophies. It's not about money, it's not about prestige - it's about making your mark in the game."

Who else has been linked with Kane?

If United are to make a move for Kane this summer, it has been suggested that they will face fierce competition for his signature from their cross-city rivals Manchester City, who won their fifth Premier League title in 2020-21.

Chelsea have also been tipped to launch a bid for a man that recorded 33 goals in 49 outings for Tottenham this term, while Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly eager to lure him away from English football.

Has Kane given any hints?

Kane gave the biggest clue yet over his future during an interview with Gary Neville last week, as he admitted that it would be a "dream" for him to link up with Kevin de Bruyne at Man City.

"When I watch De Bruyne play he’s a special, special player and some of the balls I see him put in for City are just a striker's dream if I’m honest but yeah he’s an outstanding player," he said.

When pressed on whether taking up a new challenge abroad holds any appeal, Kane added: "Of course there’s always the option of maybe moving abroad one day but I don’t think that really interests me in the near future."

