North London battle! Kai Havertz vows no friendships with Arsenal pal Timber in Dutch showdown

Germany forward Kai Havertz has revealed he has already joked with Arsenal teammate Jurrien Timber about their upcoming UEFA Nations League clash. Havertz also addressed ongoing debates regarding his best position on the pitch.
North London rivals set to clash in Berlin
Germany forward Kai Havertz is bracing himself for a fiery reunion when Die Nationalmannschaft face the Netherlands in their decisive UEFA Nations League fixture. Among the opposition ranks stands his Arsenal teammate Jurrien Timber, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the high-stakes Group A2 showdown in Berlin.
Both players have been in stellar form for club and country, making their direct on-pitch duel one of the most anticipated subplots of the evening.
Friendly banter with Jurrien Timber
Speaking to the media, Havertz revealed that he and Timber have already exchanged playful warnings about the match during training back in North London last week.
"Yes, we had already joked about this match last week. Of course, neither of us wants to return to London with a defeat," Havertz smiled.
"Timber is an extraordinary player, has a strong character, and just scored two goals yesterday. He helps his team a lot, and we must make sure to stop him tomorrow!"
Embracing positional versatility
Havertz also addressed the persistent public debate surrounding his best position—whether he is best utilised as a pure number nine or deeper in midfield. Having starred for both Arsenal under Mikel Arteta and the German national team across multiple roles, the forward insisted the discussion doesn't bother him.
"In my personal opinion, it's not a big problem. Of course, if you play as a number 9, people imagine a pure striker who plays 50-60 games in that position," Havertz explained.
"I do play in the 9 position most of the time, but I am also frequently deployed as an attacking midfielder [number 10] or box-to-box midfielder [number 8]."
Focused purely on winning matches
Reflecting on his tactical responsibilities, Havertz made it clear that helping his team secure victory takes precedence over personal positional labels.
"That positional debate always exists and will always exist; I have accepted it. In the end, I am a player who steps onto the pitch with one goal: winning the match, wherever I am placed," Havertz stated.
"I try to score goals and assists when playing as a forward, and the most important thing is that the team wins. I understand the public debate, but I know where I come from and the flexibility of the role I play."
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.