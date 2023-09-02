Kai Havertz will flop at Arsenal! William Gallas says Gunners should have bought another player instead of £65m signing

Kai Havertz will flop at Arsenal after his £65 million ($81m) move from Chelsea, according to former centre-back William Gallas.

WHAT HAPPENED? Gallas insists that Havertz is struggling at the Gunners, and believes they play too differently to Chelsea for him to possibly be a success at the Emirates. Thus far, the 24-year-old has made three Premier League appearances but he hasn't scored a goal or provided an assist, and Gallas doesn't think he's good enough.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Gambling Zone, Gallas said: "At the moment Havertz isn’t performing. I was surprised to see him go to Arsenal. They could have got another player. It is difficult for him to find the right position. How Arsenal play is not the same as Chelsea - it’s hard for him at the moment. I don’t think he is going to be a success at Arsenal."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: At Chelsea, the playmaker made 139 appearances and provided 47 goals, via his own strikes and assists, playing in a variety of roles from attacking midfield to striker. But it is unclear at this point if he will be able to adjust to life in north London.

WHAT NEXT? Havertz will be out to prove his worth on Sunday when Arsenal take on Manchester United.