How Juventus is making impactful strides in well-being, mental health, inclusion and social responsibility

Greta Bodino, Chief People, Culture & ESG Officer at Juventus, is a volcano of ideas. Ideas that, over the years, have turned into successful projects, enabling the Biainconero to act as a trailblazer on topics like well-being, mental health, inclusion and social responsibility.

From the "People First" strategy to "Stories of Strength) and the "Positive Impact Hub". GOAL chats with Bodino about a side of Juventus that is less visible, but just as ambitious as what happens on the pitch.

People First and the ESG Strategy

Romeo Agresti: "Let’s start with the concept of "People First", two words very dear to the club."

Greta Bodino: "People First is a pillar of our ESG - Environmental, Social, and Governance - strategy. In particular, if we focus on the 'S', the social side, People First is the policy governing everything we do, think, want, and implement from a social perspective for our people.

"When I was asked three seasons ago to take responsibility for ESG as well, I welcomed the proposal with open arms. We managed to merge the soul of human resources - caring for people and their well-being - with an ESG soul dedicated both to our internal team and to the values and behaviours we promote externally.

"Uniting these two sides was wonderful and essential for us. I'm passionate about this topic, especially because People First means using the drive, passion, and energy of our employees to tell a story that isn't just internal, but external too. It makes everything feel that much more genuine."

Stories of Strength

Romeo Agresti: "I’d like to discuss Stories of Strength. Looking at Pietro's (one of the three fans that feature in the Stories of Strength series) story in particular, I think it's impossible not to be moved. It shows how Juventus serves as a point of reference in life for so many people around the world. How did this idea come about?"

Greta Bodino: "I still get goosebumps just thinking about it. It was perhaps one of the most beautiful things we’ve done since I arrived here. I'm so glad it was special for you, too. Stories of Strength was created in 2023. The core concept is breaking down the stigma around mental health, which unfortunately still exists in sports, and in football in particular.

"It started in the first season with a podcast featuring our male and female athletes alongside staff members. It developed over the years and culminated this year in telling the stories of three fans. Alongside that, we also developed a program focused on our own team's mental well-being, which we reintroduced internally."

Team Strength

Romeo Agresti: "Tying into the documentary, what does Team Strength mean exactly?"

Greta Bodino: "Team Strength draws on concepts of empowerment and mental resilience. The goal is to give people new tools to take care of their mental health, themselves, and their overall well-being."

Sustainable Game Award

Romeo Agresti: "How much pride is there in winning the Sustainable Game Award in London? What was the strategy?"

Greta Bodino: "The award is sitting right in my office, and there's a huge amount of pride - not just for the recognition itself, even though we were honoured at an international level, but for what it represents. We were selected without having asked to be, and we were awarded without putting forward any formal application. They chose us based on their own choices.

"There were other major clubs and organisations involved, like Manchester City, Barcelona, and others. The pride is enormous because the award represents the journey we’ve been on for years: a path that connects our internal soul - the strong drive from our workforce - with the external paths we offer our fans, and everything we plan and execute."

Positive Impact Hub

Romeo Agresti: "Let's move on to the Positive Impact Hub."

Greta Bodino: "The Positive Impact Hub is a volunteer committee made up of employees who choose to participate in the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives. The important thing is that neither I, my team, nor the club management leads them. They came together independently in this committee and carry out initiatives that we might never have thought of ourselves. It’s one of many tools we have, but it doesn't stem from top-down management: it comes from our people who chose to participate voluntarily."

Development, Engagement and Well-Being Programs

Romeo Agresti: "What are the company's plans regarding engagement and well-being?"

Greta Bodino: "There are many. For us, everything starts with the hiring process, where we always strive to be transparent and fair. Anyone who follows us will have seen that job openings are increasingly published externally, which makes us very proud. Once someone is hired, everything begins with our onboarding program. It’s a detailed plan covering the first few weeks for anyone joining Juventus: meetings, facilities to get to know, people they’ll interact with, and everything needed to understand where they’ve landed.

"Another initiative we’re very proud of is the Talent Management Program, dedicated to internal talent. They are selected roughly every two years and follow a specific program, complete with skill assessments, growth area mapping, coaching sessions, and training paths chosen by the employees themselves. The company doesn't impose the path: each talent decides which area they want to train in. The program then wraps up with a mentoring track, and here, too, the talent chooses who to pair with.

"We’ve also implemented AI training programs for everyone. The idea is that AI can contribute to well-being where possible by freeing up time and space from tasks it can assist with. We also run 'Health Talks' supported by our medical team, focusing on topics like women's health, skin care, nutrition, and sleep. We mentioned Team Strength earlier. Then there's language learning, accessible to everyone via an online platform where people can choose which language to study, as well as when and how to learn. Finally, we have a lunch-break sports program featuring yoga, Pilates, functional training, plus gym access."

Youth Sector and Education

Romeo Agresti: "We all know how close the youth sector is to your heart, beyond just what happens on the pitch. What projects are tied to this area?"

Greta Bodino: "It’s immensely close to our hearts. I’d say it’s our soul, for both the women’s and men’s youth sectors. This year, we brought back several sessions as part of the J-Studium program - a fantastic initiative launched a few years ago by our predecessors and former youth sector leaders.

"Among others, we hosted Federica Brignone (Italian Olympic skiing champion), who gave a lecture; I still look back on that moment with great joy. A second path we’re pursuing with the youth sector relates to gender discrimination. Last May, Gino Cecchettin from the Cecchettin Foundation led two sessions with the entire youth sector staff. It was truly moving."

The Kyan App and Employee Mental Health

Romeo Agresti: "What about the Kyan app you launched?"

Greta Bodino: "The Kyan app is a natural continuation of our Team Strength journey - our focus on employee mental health. We launched it during the documentary event featuring the three fans. I discovered the app a little over a year ago at a corporate well-being event in Zurich. It allows users to take a self-assessment to understand where they stand across key areas like work, stress, sleep, and general wellness.

"Based on that assessment, the app offers tips, bite-sized training, and daily check-ins. A feature we really like is the ability to book one-on-one sessions with psychologists or coaches. Every Juventus employee now has access to individual psychological support. That was something already available to our athletes, but until now, it hadn't been offered to our general staff. Now it is."