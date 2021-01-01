Juventus provide update on Dybala contract situation

One of the men sitting on the board at Allianz Stadium has addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding the Argentine's future

Juventus director Fabio Paratici has delivered an update on Paulo Dybala's contract situation.

Dybala has been linked with a summer move away from Allianz Stadium, with it reported that Juve could look to cash in on the forward before he becomes a free agent in 2022.

The Bianconeri have not yet offered the Argentine fresh terms in Turin, but Paratici claims that negotiations between the two parties over an extension are now in motion.

What was said?

Speaking after Juve's 3-0 Serie A win against Crotone on Monday, which Dybala sat out due to injury, Paratici told reporters: "Paulo still has a few problems - it's like he's on a swing. Some days he's better and others he's worse. He seemed okay [last week], then he felt some pain again.

"We have spoken [about this contract], we have been speaking and will continue to speak in the next few days and months."

Who has been credited with an interest in Dybala?

Dybala has attracted attention from a number of top European clubs in recent months, including Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The Premier League has also been touted as a possible next destination for the 27-year-old, with Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham among those reportedly keeping a close eye on his progress.

How has Dybala performed for Juve this season?

Persistent fitness issues have limited Dybala's contribution to the Bianconeri cause in 2020-21.

He has been out of action since the start of January with a ligament issue, but he is now back in training and could be in contention to feature when Juve travel to Verona on Saturday.

Dybala has only managed to provide three goals and two assists in 16 games across all competitions to date, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata currently leading the line in his absence.

The bigger picture

Juve have slipped eight points behind Serie A leaders Inter in Dybala's absence as Andrea Pirlo's side have been unable to string together a significant run of victories.

They also exited the Coppa Italia at the semi-final stage earlier this month, but winning a domestic and European double is still a possibility for the Italian giants if Pirlo can get his squad back to full strength.

Juve still have a game in hand on Inter, and they will be seeking to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit when they play host to Porto in the second leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie on March 9.

