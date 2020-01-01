Juventus urged to consider Todibo raid on Barcelona as Sissoko also calls for Soumare & Doumbia bids

The former Bianconeri midfielder believes a defender impressing on loan at Schalke and a collection of stars in Ligue 1 could aid the cause in Turin

should be planning a raid on for Jean-Clair Todibo, says Mohamed Sissoko, with the Bianconeri also advised to add Victor Osimhen, Boubakary Soumare and Idrissa Doumbia to their wish list.

The reigning champions are expected to see movement in and out of the Allianz Stadium during the next transfer window and, with no competitive football to focus on at present, attention has drifted towards possible recruitment.

It has been suggested that a player-exchange deal will be sought with La Liga giants Barcelona when it comes to Miralem Pjanic, with Arthur and Ivan Rakitic among those that could be freed from Camp Nou.

More teams

Sissoko feels any discussions with Barca should also include Todibo, with the 20-year-old defender having caught the eye during a productive loan spell at Bundesliga side Schalke.

“We are talking about great footballers like Pjanic who could leave the club, but I think it is a bit early to talk about it also because nobody can know what the post-Covid-19 situation will be,” former Bianconeri midfielder Sissoko told TuttoJuve.

“Todibo? I read that he is also talked about, he is a good player who is doing well at 04 and could adapt well to Juventus.”

Todibo is said to be attracting admiring glances from across Europe after proving his worth in a regular defensive role.

He is not the only talented youngster to be generating transfer talk, though, with there plenty of potential to be found in and .

Article continues below

Sissoko has called on Juve to be in the market for the cream of that crop, with there exciting prospects to be found on the books of Lille and that could fill useful squad roles in Turin.

The ex-Mali international added when quizzed on who Maurizio Sarri should be targeting: “I really like Victor Osimhen of , for me that boy is very strong. He is a striker that we will continue to talk about in the next few years.

“While in midfield, I could recommend his team-mate Boubakary Soumare and Idrissa Doumbia, who is doing very well at Sporting Club de Portugal.”