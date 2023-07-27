Quiz: Only a Juventus superfan can name at least 12/15 of these club legends

Put your knowledge to the test and see if you can recognise these iconic players

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Antonio Cabrini</li><li>Claudio Gentille</li><li>Antonello Cuccureddu</li><li>Gaetano Scirea</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Antonio Conte</li><li>Zinedine Zidane</li><li>Alessio Tacchinardi</li><li>Filippo Inzaghi</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Paulo Di Canio</li><li>Fabrizio Ravanelli</li><li>Salvatore Schillaci</li><li>Roberto Baggio</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Gianluca Vialli</li><li>David Trezeguet</li><li>Bruno Nicole</li><li>Sebastian Giovinco</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Roberto Baggio</li><li>Alessandro del Piero</li><li>Roberto Bettega</li><li>Filippo Inzaghi</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Stephen Appiah</li><li>Igor Tudor</li><li>Paulo Montero</li><li>Edgar Davids</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Giorgio Chiellini</li><li>Gianluca Zambrotta</li><li>Domenico Criscito</li><li>Alessandro Birindelli</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Gianluca Pessotto</li><li>Vincenzo Iaquinta</li><li>Pavel Nedved</li><li>Pierluigi Casiraghi</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Michael Laudrup</li><li>Michel Platini</li><li>Giancarlo Marocchi</li><li>Paolo Rossi</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Roberto Anzolin</li><li>Dino Zoff</li><li>Stefano Tacconi</li><li>Giancarlo Alessandrelli</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Gianluca Pessotto</li><li>Paolo Montero</li><li>Alessandro Birindelli</li><li>Ciro Ferrara</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Lilian Thuram</li><li>Julio Cesar</li><li>Mohamed Sissoko</li><li>Marcelo Zayaleta</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Sandro Salvadore</li><li>Giuseppe Furino</li><li>Franco Causio</li><li>Claudio Gentille</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Gianluca Vialli</li><li>Moreno Torricelli</li><li>Didier Deschamps</li><li>Alessio Tacchinardi</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Andrea Barzagli</li><li>Claudio Marchisio</li><li>Mario Mandzukic</li><li>Mauro Camoranesi</li></ul></section>