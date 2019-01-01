Juventus ready to listen to offers for Dybala

The Argentine struggled for form last term and been deemed surplus to requirements in Turin

are willing to sell Paulo Dybala, although they are still waiting for an official bid to be made.

The champions have received enquiries about the Argentine's availability this summer, with and having been linked with an interest in the past.

In addition, there have been reports that Juve are keen on Romelu Lukaku – 's top transfer target – leaving open the possibility of a potential swap deal with the Red Devils.

Juve are preparing for a future without Dybala, who joined the club from Palermo in 2015, and has gone on to score 99 times for the Italian champions, as well as setting up 46 goals.

Since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, though, Dybala’s form has taken a downward turn in Turin, only managing to score five times in Serie A during the last campaign.

Regardless, the 25-year-old Argentine is keen to remain in Turin and will speak to new boss Maurizio Sarri upon his return from Copa America exertions.

Sarri, who joined from this summer, has gone on record as appreciative of Dybala’s qualities, while rumours have suggested that he is open to the idea of a front three comprising of Ronaldo, Dybala and Brazilian Douglas Costa.

Juve, whose priority in the forthcoming season will once again be winning the – a feat they have not achieved since 1996 – are currently trying to offload several strikers.

Gonzalo Higauin, who spent the final few months of last season on loan at Chelsea, has attracted the interest of , who are looking to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new season.

Premier League outfit Everton, meanwhile, are interested in Moise Kean. The 19-year-old star enjoyed a breakthrough year last season, and is close to completing a move to Merseyside for a fee in the region of €40 million (£36m/$45m).

Mario Mandzukic, now 33 years old, has also been deemed surplus to requirements.

In terms of arrivals, Matthijs de Ligt has already signed this summer, joining from . Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot arrived on free transfers from and PSG, respectively, while club legend Gianluigi Buffon also returned to Turin after a spell with the champions.