Juventus icon Chiellini closes on MLS switch with LAFC

Juventus' defensive legend Giorgio Chiellini is set to continue his illustrious career in the United States with Los Angeles FC.

GOAL can confirm that the centre-back continues in talks with the club to complete a free transfer this summer.

Chiellini received a rousing ovation during his final match at Juventus Stadium last weekend, a 2-2 draw with Lazio.

The details of Chiellini's LAFC talks

In the last few weeks the Italy international's MLS links have firmed up, with talks opening between the two parties.

Only the final touches are lacking to complete a deal, and Chiellini's move should be finalised next week.

It will be the first time the 37-year-old has played outside Italy, having also represented Livorno, Roma and Fiorentina as well as the Old Lady in his native country.

Chiellini's Juventus record

The defender first joined Juve in 2004 from Roma and, aside from a year-long loan spell at Fiorentina, has spent the intervening 18 years in Turin.

During that time he has racked up more than 500 appearances for the club, winning nine Serie A titles and finishing runner-up in the Champions League on two occasions.

In 2017 Chiellini's impact on the Bianconeri was acknowledged with a place in their all-time Best XI, alongside such luminaries as Zinedine Zidane, Andrea Pirlo, Alessandro Del Piero and Michel Platini.

