Juventus fans have made it clear that they don't want the club to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea this summer.

Juventus fans do not want Lukaku

Chanted against signing the striker

Chelsea want to sell Lukaku

WHAT HAPPENED? As Juventus arrived at the club for pre-season, a group of fans gathered outside the club's private clinic in Turin to welcome their players. They made chants, making their feelings clear that they don't want Juventus to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After Inter pulled out of the race to sign the Belgian permanently from Chelsea this summer, Juventus came forward and expressed interest to match Inter's previous offer of €40m (£34m, $44m). But the Italian giants need to offload Dusan Vlahovic first in order to place a formal bid for Lukaku with Chelsea.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROMELU LUKAKU? Chelsea are looking to sell Lukaku this summer with Juventus currently keen on signing him. The striker also reportedly has offers from Saudi Arabian clubs.