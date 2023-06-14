Juventus discuss Christian Pulisic transfer with Chelsea as potential battle for USMNT star with Milan & Napoli emerges

Juventus have reportedly discussed a potential transfer for Christian Pulisic with Chelsea, as Milan and Napoli also eye the USMNT star.

Pulisic transfer discussed with Juventus

Dusan Vlahovic might move in the opposite way

Loftus-Cheek and Chalobah also mentioned

WHAT HAPPENED? According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, Bianconeri sporting director Giovanni Manna visited London on Tuesday to hold a meeting with Chelsea over the potential transfer of Pulisic. The forward might be included in a player-plus-cash deal if Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic decides to move in the opposite direction to Stamford Bridge.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, without Champions League football next season, Juventus remain keen to raise between €120-130 million, and they are hoping to get around €80 million for Vlahovic. Meanwhile, AC Milan and Napoli are also reportedly keen to secure the services of Pulisic which might hand Chelsea a bit more leverage in negotiations.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Gazzetta dello Sport states that Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevor Chalobah were also discussed during the meeting with Manna, as Chelsea need to trim their bloated squad before the next campaign. Chalobah is said to be on the radar of Inter too, as they seek a replacement for Paris Saint-Germain-bound Milan Skriniar, while Loftus-Cheek is believed to be on the wishlist of the Rossoneri. With Pulisic also in the mix, a transfer battle between four of Italy's main clubs could be on the cards.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Pulisic's future hangs in the balance as there is currently no confirmation of where he might end up next season. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are also reportedly interested in signing Vlahovic, and if the striker is indeed sold to the Bavarians then it remains to be seen how Pulisic's proposed move to Juventus will be affected.