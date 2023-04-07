- Juventus down in seventh
- Facing second-placed Lazio next
- Turin giants still aiming for top four
WHAT HAPPENED? The battle for Champions League places in Serie A is hotting up with second-placed Lazio hosting Juventus on Saturday. Massimiliano Allegri's side head into the game down in seventh but know they could be back into second place if their appeal against a 15-point deduction, which will be heard later this month, proves successful. As such, Allegri feels Saturday's match is a battle for the runners-up spot in Italy's top flight behind runaway leaders Napoli.
WHAT THEY SAID: "Lazio are having a great season, it’s a direct clash for second place," he told reporters. "Sarri has gone back to the beginning when his teams were characterised by great defences. It will be a complicated match."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Juventus will have their work cut out against a Lazio side who have lost just one of their last 12 league games. Lazio boast the best defence in Serie A under Maurizio Sarri and are in a great position to secure a place in next season's Champions League.
WHAT NEXT? The Turin giants face a busy week with Saturday's trip to Lazio followed by a Europa League quarter-final first leg at home to Sporting on Thursday.