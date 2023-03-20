Marcel Sabitzer is yet to make a decision on his long-term future, but has described his time at Manchester United as “just a loan until the summer”.

Austrian midfielder signed in winter window

Provided cover for injured stars

Under contract in Germany until 2025

WHAT HAPPENED? The hard-working Austria international was acquired by the Red Devils on the final day of the January transfer window, as untimely injuries to Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen left them short on midfield options. Casemiro has served three suspensions since then, making Sabitzer’s presence even more important, but it remains to be seen whether he will be staying on at Old Trafford beyond the end of the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Bayern Munich-owned 29-year-old has said when asked about his present and future: “Whatever happens in the summer, we will see. I had to make a quick decision in January. I was focused on this, it was clear it is just a loan until the summer. I take every game as it comes. I’m very happy to be here. I will give 100 percent. I am very happy to be part of this team, this amazing club, and I feel very welcomed. I am very happy at the moment. I can play all over midfield, I think. I like to do the dirty work. I like to run, to go forward, box-to-box movements. A lot of transitions and high-intensity games are what I am having here.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sabitzer opened his goal account for United in his latest appearance, with a well-taken flick against Fulham seeing him break his duck while helping the Red Devils to a 3-1 win in an eventful encounter that has booked them a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Sabitzer is under contract at Bayern through to 2025, meaning that United would need to part with a sizeable fee in order to get a permanent deal over the line when the next transfer window swings open.