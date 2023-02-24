Graham Potter was in good spirits despite the constant speculation about his future at Chelsea, making a joke about being in a 'crisis meeting'.

Potter late to Chelsea press conference

Jokingly blames it on 'crisis meeting'

Blues one once so far in 2023

WHAT HAPPENED? While the rut continues at Chelsea with the club enduring a miserable time since the turn of the new year, the pressure continues to pile on head coach Graham Potter from the outside. However, despite their extremely poor form, Potter was in high spirits as he arrived late to his pre-match press conference ahead of the weekend.

WHAT THEY SAID: Explaining his delayed arrival, Potter jokingly said: "Sorry I'm late... I've just come out of a crisis meeting!" Before sitting down with a warm grin on his face.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With just one win so far in 2023 and only one goal scored in their last five games - a 1-1 draw with West Ham - Chelsea are seriously struggling to adapt amid an influx of new signings. Potter took over from Thomas Tuchel in last September, but has since been tasked with carving out a winning first-team while cutting through an incredibly oversized squad, following a wild spending spree in January.

They sit 10th in the Premier League, 11 points off fourth-placed Tottenham, and have to turn around a 1-0 aggregate scoreline in order to avoid being dumped out of the Champions League last 16 against Borussia Dortmund, having lost the first leg away in Germany.

Their worrying form has resulted in plenty of calls for Potter to be sacked by supporters as pressure mounts, while a report earlier in the week claimed he had been a part of a crisis meeting with the board over his future.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? It doesn't get any easier for the Blues, who have to face London rivals Spurs on Sunday. Defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could see them finish the weekend 14 points adrift of the top four.