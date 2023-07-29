'We have to do something' - Jurgen Klopp promises midfield signings with Fabinho set to follow Jordan Henderson and James Milner to Liverpool exit

Jurgen Klopp has promised that Liverpool will try to strengthen their midfield with Fabinho set to follow Jordan Henderson out of the club.

Klopp promises to strengthen midfield

Fabinho to join Al-Ittihad

Henderson and Milner already departed

WHAT HAPPENED? With Fabinho expected to follow Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia and James Milner leaving at the end of last season, Liverpool are short of options in midfield. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have come in, but Klopp admitted more recruits are needed.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking ahead of his side's friendly against Leicester in Singapore, Klopp said at a press conference: "We know we have to do something there, that's absolutely clear. We are working on solutions, but I think everybody can imagine that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fabino is set to join Al-Ittihad in a £40 million ($51m) move, after completing a medical with the club on Friday. When asked about the Brazilian's exit, Klopp said: "That's not done yet. He's not here and that obviously shows things are ongoing, but as far as I know it is not finalised and that means I will not really speak about it. We all have to get used to these kind of things now, timings are not exactly like we are used to it in the moment – or so far – so it's better you wait until things have happened before you speak about it."

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Despite the signings of Szoboszlai and Mac Allister, Liverpool certainly need some more depth in midfield. Klopp's side are keen on Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia, but reportedly had a £37m ($48m) offer turned down this week.