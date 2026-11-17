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Jurgen Klopp has revealed he is "instantly in love" with his Germany squad following a resounding 5-0 UEFA Nations League victory over the Netherlands. The manager praised his highly talented crop of players as they finished the 2026 calendar year on a historic high in Berlin.

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Historic night in Berlin

Germany concluded their 2026 football year in spectacular fashion with a 5-0 demolition of the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League. The victory in Berlin secured their place in the quarter-finals as group winners and captivated a massive domestic television audience.

The result marked Germany's biggest victory over their European rivals since a 7-0 triumph in 1959. Manager Klopp was understandably thrilled with the performance, describing the dominant display as an "exceptional" achievement against a top-tier opponent.

'Instantly in love with 44 men'

The resounding victory has dramatically shifted the public mood surrounding the national team. Klopp believes the commanding performance will silence critics and bring a smile to supporters across the country for the next few months. The former Liverpool manager also addressed the previous negativity surrounding the squad, delivering a passionate declaration about his current playing pool.

"We scored incredible goals, it was madness," Klopp told the DFB website. "A great football match and a grandiose experience. I will watch the super goals again and again tonight and in the coming weeks and months.

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"You had the feeling that a new manager had to drink this team beautiful - then I arrive and I am instantly in love with 44 men If we get the highly talented players running, it is no fun playing against us. There is nothing greater. It has been huge fun."

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Incredible goals and special talents

Despite the final scoreline, Klopp admitted that Germany had to make tactical adjustments after a chaotic start against the Netherlands' high press. Once those tweaks were made, the hosts produced some breathtaking attacking football. Klopp reserved special praise for emerging talents Derry Scherhant and Brajan Gruda, who both impressed on the international stage.

"Good heavens, they can both play football," the manager added. "This is a very special group. We have to make that visible and keep it visible. We cannot change the world, but we can show a friendly face."

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Setting the bar high for Germany

While Klopp acknowledged that he has not solved all of the team's problems in his first few months, he believes they are firmly moving in the right direction. He stressed the importance of building trust as Germany prepare for the upcoming knockout stages.

"We know that we need time. We will give ourselves that," Klopp explained when asked about the future. "We have set the bar high for ourselves, now we always have to get over it. We want to consolidate it gradually. We are not finished. We still have a few building sites. But I am looking forward to our future, it is crazy what is still coming through."