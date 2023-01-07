WATCH: Jude Bellingham reminds everyone he's only 19 as Dortmund star needs mum to rescue him at airport

Jude Bellingham arrived at the airport without his passport ahead of Borussia Dortmund's winter training camp, needing his mum to save the day.

Dortmund began warm weather training in Marbella

Bellingham arrived at airport without passport

Player's mum had to save the day

WHAT HAPPENED? Dortmund were due to fly out to Marbella on Saturday morning to begin their warm weather training during the Bundesliga's extended winter break, however Bellingham's route was momentarily delayed when he left his passport at home. Luckily for the 19-year-old, mother Denise came to the rescue, as caught on camera by Sky Sports.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The event was a reminder of Bellingham's youth, which is easy to forget when looking at his numbers so far this season. The midfielder boasts nine goals and three assists for Dortmund so far and was one of England's standout players in Qatar. His displays have seen him linked to a move away from Germany, with Liverpool and Real Madrid the early frontrunners.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? Having made it out to Marbella safe and sound, the 19-year-old will be focused on club matters with Dortmund, who are back in need of a win when they return to Bundesliga action against Augsburg on January 22.