Jude Bellingham 'doesn't have discipline' & 'nobody dares' to challenge him at Dortmund, claims Dietmar Hamann

Jude Bellingham lacks discipline and "nobody dares" to challenge him at Borussia Dortmund, according to ex-Germany star Dietmar Hamann.

Hamann says Bellingham needs discipline

Believes Dortmund are scared to call him out

Team-mate Can recently criticised midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old has been a vital player for Dortmund since joining from Birmingham City in 2020, and his performances have seen him linked to the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid. However, Hamann says the highly-coveted midfielder has some flaws that could hold him back.

WHAT THEY SAID: "What Bellingham doesn't have is discipline. He may want to return to the island or to Real Madrid. He has to play differently," the ex-Bayern and Liverpool player said to Sky Germany. "At Dortmund he can do whatever he wants. Nobody dares to say anything because they're afraid of upsetting him. If you have him as a team-mate, you'll have a problem. If he doesn't do anything forwards and backwards, what does he do then?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hamann is not the only figure to have called out Bellingham in recent weeks. Team-mate Emre Can said the England international has "to learn a lot" after the pair had a heated discussion on the field during Dortmund's defeat against Bayern Munich.

Bellingham has made 37 appearances this season, scoring 10 goals and assisting six in all competitions.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham and his Dortmund team-mates will be in action again when they face Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on April 15.