Jovic aiming to emulate Ronaldo in Serie A after ending Real Madrid nightmare
Former Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic wants to emulate the success Cristiano Ronaldo achieved during his stint with Juventus in Serie A.
Jovic has joined Fiorentina on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window.
Ronaldo won five trophies including two Scudettos with the Bianconeri in a three-year spell. He was also named Serie A Footballer of the Year in 2019 and 2020.
What did Jovic say after joining Fiorentina?
After signing for the Italian club, Jovic addressed a press conference where he spoke about admiring Ronaldo.
"I am inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo and I hope to be able to do well as he did in Italy," said the Serbian international.
The former Real Madrid man also revealed why he chose the No.7 shirt at Fiorentina.
He said: "I chose it because there were no other numbers that I liked. It is the first time I will wear it, I hope it will bring me luck".
Jovic ready to be Fiorentina’s penalty-taker
Jovic also suggested that being a forward, he is prepared to shoulder the spot-kick duties for his team and score as many goals as possible.
"I am ready to shoot them (penalties) in the future because they are very important for us forwards. I hope to shoot many."