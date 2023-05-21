‘Roma did sh*t’ - Jose Mourinho labelled ‘lucky’ after reaching Europa League final as Antonio Cassano reignites famous feud

Antonio Cassano continued his feud with Jose Mourinho as he claimed that the Portuguese manager was lucky to reach the Europa League final with Roma.

Cassano continues feud with Mourinho

Roma 'lucky' to reach Europa League final

Mourinho can win back-to-back European titles

WHAT HAPPENED? Roma beat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 on aggregate to progress to the final of the Europa League, where they will now face Sevilla. This is Mourinho and Roma's second consecutive European final appearance after they won the inaugural Europa Conference League last season.

Despite his achievements with Roma, former Italy international Antonio Cassano has labelled Mourinho and the club as just 'lucky' to reach the Europa final this year.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to talkSport, Cassano said, "The coach will say that everything is special, but in life, as Napoleon said, it's better to be a lucky commander than a strong one. And he is very lucky, he is impressive. He sucked, but it will be said that last year he won the Conference and now he has reached the final.

"We will continue for results. I have to talk about football and analyse the game. A rather embarrassing thing. Something you can’t understand at all. But what will he say? I made it to the final, I won, I don’t give a s***. Well done Rome, but they did s***."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is not the first time that the Italian attacked the veteran manager. Last month he had advised his former club Real Madrid to not consider appointing Mourinho as their next manager in case Carlo Ancelotti leaves the job. He even went on to the extent of saying that Mourinho knows nothing about the game.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROMA? Mourinho's men will next take on Salernitana in a Serie A clash on Monday.