Jose Mourinho “doesn’t give a sh*t about football” and should not be considered for a return to Real Madrid, says Antonio Cassano.

Portuguese currently in charge of Roma

WHAT HAPPENED? Speculation is rife at Santiago Bernabeu regarding the club’s managerial post, with Carlo Ancelotti being linked with the Brazil national team while also coming under threat of the sack after slipping 12 points behind Barcelona in the Liga title race. If the Italian were to be moved on by the Blancos for a second time this summer, there have been suggestions that they could look to bring enigmatic Portuguese coach Mourinho back for another shot at life in the most demanding of roles.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Madrid star Cassano is not convinced that the current Roma boss would be the right man for the job in the Spanish capital, telling BoboTV: “He can return to Real Madrid if Ancelotti does not continue, but if Los Blancos want a coach, they will not call Mourinho for their new project. Mou doesn’t give a sh*t about football. He doesn’t like to work, he doesn’t know how to communicate or speak, let’s not be fooled by his story.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho does boast the most distinguished of CVs – having won trophies at Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real, Manchester United and Roma – but Cassano claims the 60-year-old is now more concerned about individual recognition than he is collective success. The ex-Italy international added: “I don’t know how he achieves those results, because it’s just cinema. He was a great coach, but right now he can train Real Madrid, as he can also train San Martines.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Mourinho is only tied to a contract at Roma through to 2024 and there has been plenty of speculation regarding his future, with there even talk that he could retrace steps to Chelsea and take in a third spell in charge of the Premier League heavyweights.