Special One's verdict! Mourinho opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement talk and Madrid dressing room secrets

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Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has offered a thoughtful reflection on Cristiano Ronaldo following recent headlines surrounding the Portuguese superstar. Having worked together at the Bernabeu between 2010 and 2013, Mourinho insisted Ronaldo's eventual retirement deserves a fitting tribute.

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Mourinho reflects on former talisman Ronaldo

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho addressed the press ahead of his side's La Liga trip to Valencia, taking time to respond to recent developments concerning former Bernabeu star Cristiano Ronaldo following the forward's decision to retire from international football with Portugal. The pair shared a highly successful three-year period in the Spanish capital between 2010 and 2013, combining across 164 matches in all competitions and lifting the landmark 2011–12 La Liga title together.

Mourinho emphasised that any decisions made regarding his iconic compatriot's career must be treated with total respect by the football community.

The Portuguese manager was quick to clarify that the recent announcement does not signify the end of Ronaldo's playing days on the club stage.

Respect for Ronaldo's ongoing career ambitions

"I don’t want to comment on it. I think more than commenting, his decision should be respected, as is obvious," the Portuguese tactician told reporters when asked about his fellow countryman.

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"It’s not a retirement; his career isn’t over. Those who know him know that he still has goals in his career."

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"The only thing I’d like is for his retirement as a player to be on a different day than yesterday," the Real Madrid boss explained.

Mourinho cools talk of management transition

When asked whether he could envision the legendary forward transitioning into a coaching role after hanging up his boots, Mourinho remained pragmatic.

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"Will I see him as a coach? I don't know what might be in his mind, but it's too early to make any comment because he's still a player," Mourinho noted.

The Real Madrid manager turned his focus back to squad matters, acknowledging the deep professional bond and history he shares with the forward.

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Real Madrid press forward under Mourinho

Mourinho's side enter Game Week 12 sitting third in the La Liga standings with 27 points, trailing leaders Barcelona closely in the title race.

Los Blancos aim to extend their seven-match winning streak across all competitions following a grueling 3-2 Champions League win over AEK Athens.

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The capital giants turn their attention back to domestic duty as they prepare to face Valencia at the Mestalla.