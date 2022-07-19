'Jorginho told me to join Chelsea!' - Koulibaly reveals transfer inspiration

A covert Blues agent helped convince the Senegal international to make the Stamford Bridge leap

Kalidou Koulibaly has revealed that Chelsea midfielder Joringho texted him to ask if he wanted to join the club during the Blues' transfer pursuit - and that the Italian international beat Edouard Mendy to the punch too. The former Napoli defender sealed a transfer to the Premier League earlier this month, as one of the club's major recruits of the summer.

Now, the Senegal star has revealed that midfielder Jorginho helped pave the way for him to realise Chelsea's interest was genuine - and that by the time Senegal team-mate Mendy asked, the deal was already over the line.

What has Koulibaly said on Jorginho's influence?

"Jorgi actually texted me and asked if I wanted to come to Chelsea!" Koulibaly told the club's website when reflecting on his path to Stamford Bridge.

"At the time, I wasn’t sure if they wanted me but of course, I said I would come with pleasure. It was the same with Edou [Mendy], he asked me the question and I told him it was already done and I would see him soon!

"Now I’m here, I’m really happy to start this exciting journey. The squad looks great with a good mix of younger players and those with more experience."

Koulibaly outlines Tuchel impact on decision

The Senegal star also revealed that manager Tuchel played a major part in convincing him of his role with the Blues, stating that he believes the German to be a "good man".

"It’s important to me that he called me, he told me what he wants from me and everything he told me was perfect for me to come to Chelsea," he added. "I’m really happy to work under him.

I knew him from his days in Paris and he called me direct to ask if I wanted to come to Chelsea, and of course the answer was yes. He’s a good man, a very good trainer and I’m looking forward to working with him."