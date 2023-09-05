Jorge Vilda set to be sacked as Spain Women's coach in wake of Luis Rubiales kissing Jenni Hermoso scandal - two weeks after winning World Cup

Spain's World Cup-winning coach Jorge Vilda is set to be sacked as part of major changes by the RFEF in the wake of the Luis Rubiales scandal.

Vilda led Spain to World Cup glory last month when his side beat England 1-0 in the final, despite facing a mutiny one year previously, when a majority of the squad's players called for him to be removed from the post.

As a result of the mutiny, 15 players vowed not to play for the team until he left. However, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) stood by Vilda, who was vehemently backed by president Luis Rubiales. The president evenvowed to give Vilda a new contract after Spain won the World Cup.

However, the president's position has been rocked by FIFA's decision to suspend him from all football activities for 90 days after grabbing and kissing captain Jenni Hermoso after the final. Rubiales refused to resign in an extraordinary press conference but FIFA's suspension meant he was temporarily removed from the RFEF, with Pedro Rocha acting as interim chief.

According to a report in Marca, Rocha has been planning structural changes to its women's football department and the biggest change will be to remove Vilda as coach. And the decision could be made in a meeting later on Tuesday between Rocha and sports minister Victor Francos. However, it will need to be ratified by the RFEF's board of directors.

Rocha is planning the urgent structural changes as Spain's women's team currently have no players or technical staff, just two weeks before their UEFA Nations League campaign against Sweden on September 22. Eighty eight women's players have vowed not to play for Spain again until Rubiales is removed from his post, while there are no staff members as their contracts expired after the World Cup.