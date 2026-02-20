How to buy Jordan World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

The dream has finally become a reality. For the first time in history, Jordan has qualified for the FIFA World Cup.

After a stunning qualifying campaign that saw them finish ahead of regional giants, Jamal Sellami’s men are heading to North America to make their mark on the world stage. The Al-Nashama spirit is stronger than ever, and thousands of Jordanians are already planning their trip to witness this historic moment.

Will Mousa Al-Tamari and Yazan Al-Naimat light up the stadiums in California and Texas? This is your chance to be part of Jordan's first-ever World Cup chapter. Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

A record-breaking 104 matches will be played. For Jordan, the journey begins in California, as they prepare to take on the world in this expanded 48-team format.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is Jordan's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Jordan has been placed in Group J, a group that promises high-octane football and massive crowds. Their debut match against Austria will be a historic night in the San Francisco Bay Area, followed by a mouth-watering clash against Argentina in Dallas, one of the most anticipated games of the entire group stage.

Date Fixture Venue Tickets June 16, 2026 Austria vs Jordan Levi's Stadium (San Francisco) Tickets June 22, 2026 Jordan vs Algeria Levi's Stadium (San Francisco) Tickets June 27, 2026 Jordan vs Argentina AT&T Stadium (Dallas) Tickets

When to buy Jordan World Cup 2026 tickets

Supporters have several opportunities to purchase tickets via the official FIFA portal. With Jordan making their debut, demand from the diaspora in the US and fans traveling from Amman is expected to be massive.

Random Selection Draw

Following the final draw in December 2025, fans applied for specific matches. If you missed this, the next big window is your best chance.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Starting in early April 2026, FIFA will open the Last-Minute Sales Phase. These tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. For Jordan’s historic first game and the massive Argentina clash, these tickets will likely sell out in a matter of seconds.

Secondary Marketplaces

If you miss the official releases, secondary marketplaces like StubHub will have listings. Prices for the Jordan vs. Argentina match are already showing high demand on resale sites, so act fast if you see a fair deal.

Where to buy Jordan World Cup 2026 tickets?

The primary and most reliable place to secure seats for Jordan matches is the official FIFA ticketing portal.

Beyond initial releases, FIFA operates its own official resale and exchange marketplace. This is the only FIFA-approved platform for fans looking to buy already sold-out tickets at face value. It is expected to be highly active for Group J matches.

For fans who want more flexibility or missed the official windows, StubHub is a popular secondary platform. While prices may be higher, it offers a secure way to find seats for Jordan’s debut tournament.

Jordan World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Jordan's group matches are categorized into four tiers. Category 1 offers prime lower-tier seating, while Category 2 provides a balanced view from mid-tier areas. Category 3 is the budget-friendly upper-tier choice, and Category 4 is the most affordable, though often located in the highest sections of the stadium.

Estimated prices for Jordan's historic group stage run are:

Category 1: Prime lower-tier seating ($450 - $620)

Prime lower-tier seating ($450 - $620) Category 2: Mid-tier/Lower-corner seating ($280 - $400)

Mid-tier/Lower-corner seating ($280 - $400) Category 3: Upper-tier seating ($150 - $250)

Upper-tier seating ($150 - $250) Category 4: Most affordable / Restricted view ($60 - $120)

What to expect from Jordan in the World Cup 2026?

Expect heart, soul, and a nothing-to-lose attitude. Under Jamal Sellami, Jordan has transformed into a tactically disciplined unit with a lethal counter-attack.

All eyes will be on Mousa Al-Tamari, who has been sensational in Ligue 1 and was the driving force behind their qualification.

Alongside him, Yazan Al-Naimat and Ali Olwan form an attacking trio that can trouble any defense. Jordan showed in the AFC Asian Cup that they can beat the best on their day; now they are ready to show the world that Al-Nashama has arrived.