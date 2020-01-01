Jones proud to be part of ‘greatest’ Liverpool team after completing ‘perfect’ week

The highly-rated Anfield academy graduate followed up the signing of a new long-term contract by finding the target in a meeting with Aston Villa

Curtis Jones is proud to be forming part of the “greatest” side that he has seen, with the 19-year-old having just completed the most “perfect” week of his career to date.

The talented teenager had not been born the last time an era of dominance was enjoyed by the Reds in domestic and continental football.

A 30-year wait for title glory has been brought to a close, though, in 2020, with a Premier League crown secured on the back of recent and Club World Cup triumphs.

More teams

Jurgen Klopp has lifted Liverpool back to the top of the global game, with his current squad boasting a heady blend of youth and experience.

Jones falls into the first of those categories, with the Merseyside native living the dream as a senior star following in the footsteps of some iconic figures.

“I think for any young lad that's coming into the team like this, I think you've got to be confident, you've got to be brave and want to get on the ball. That's what I try and do,” Jones told the club’s official website of joining star-studded ranks.

“Growing up, I've always watched Liverpool and there's been some great players, including my idol Steven Gerrard and his team that he played in was great.

“But I definitely think that this is the greatest I've watched and I'm grateful to be part of it.”

Jones’ most recent outing proved to be a memorable one, as he opened his Premier League goal account in a 2-0 win over .

That effort came on the back of committing his long-term future to Liverpool with the signing of a new five-year contract.

Life could not be rosier for the youngster right now, with Jones adding: “They could call it perfect.

“But, for me, I'm just grateful for the manager and the rest of the staff for having the belief in me and putting me out there when it was only 1-0 and Villa were playing well. I'm grateful for that but it's been a good week.

“He [Klopp] was just saying the usual, he knows that I'm good on the ball but it's about picking the right pass and knowing when to dribble.

“He said the game was a bit Villa were on the attack and then we were on the attack, just to try and get a hold of the game by the scruff of the neck and control the game a bit more.

“That's what I tried to do and hopefully the goal helped.”

Jones now has three efforts to his name this season, with the first of those seeing him record a spectacular strike in an third-round derby win over .