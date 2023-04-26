John Stones at left-back?! Pep Guardiola makes big call for Man City title showdown with Arsenal as Mikel Arteta sticks with Rob Holding

Peter McVitie
|
John Stones Manchester City 2022-23Getty Images
Manchester CityArsenalManchester City vs ArsenalPremier LeagueJ. StonesR. Holding

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola appears to have given centre-back John Stones the nod to start at left-back against Arsenal.

  • Stones to be played out of position
  • Mikel Arteta sticks with Holding
  • Clash will be crucial in title battle

WHAT HAPPENED? City and Arsenal go head-to-head in a clash that could decide the fate of the Premier League title on Wednesday. Guardiola is without defender Nathan Ake for the encounter and has instead opted to go for Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji in defence. Stones, then, will either be at left-back or in a hybrid defensive midfield role alongside Rodri.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With William Saliba still out for the midweek game, Arsenal have stuck with Rob Holding at centre-back - giving him the unenviable task of keeping Erling Haaland quiet in the crucial clash.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

John Stones Pep GuardiolaGetty

20230425 Mikel Arteta Pep Guardiola(C)Getty Images

Rob Holding Arsenal

WHAT NEXT? Wednesday's game will prove crucial in the battle for the Premier League crown, with Arsenal sitting five points clear of City at the top of the table but having played two more games than their rivals.

