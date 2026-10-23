Joao Pedro reveals how Xabi Alonso unlocked his form as Chelsea star reflects on Cole Palmer bond

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Chelsea forward Joao Pedro has opened up on his remarkable transformation at Stamford Bridge, detailing how Xabi Alonso has helped him reach new heights in the Premier League. The Brazilian attacker also shed light on the initial conversation he had with Cole Palmer to ensure there was no friction within the Blues' ranks.

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Tactical shift under Xabi Alonso

Chelsea are currently reaping the rewards of Alonso’s tactical blueprint, with the Spaniard’s preferred 3-4-2-1 system providing the perfect platform for Pedro to thrive. The Brazilian has become a central figure in the Blues' attack, flourishing as the focal point of a team that looks far more cohesive than in previous campaigns. Pedro believes the current structure is the primary reason for his explosive start to the season, which has seen him become one of the league's most clinical finishers.

"At Chelsea I feel very comfortable," the Brazilian said during an interview with ESPN. "It's a different season, with a coach who gives me a lot of confidence, and I think that's a big part of my performance so far this season."

Building a bond with Cole Palmer

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Upon his arrival from the Amex in 2025, Pedro made it a priority to speak with Palmer, to clarify his intentions. There were concerns that the two might clash for the same positions, but the Brazilian was quick to reassure the England international that he was there to complement his skillset rather than compete for his specific role.

"I told him I was coming to help, that I didn't want to take his spot -- nothing like that," Pedro explained. "And that's where a friendship was born that we carry on both on and off the field. And I think what helps me a lot -- and now Morgan [Rogers] too -- is that we have a really great friendship on and off the field; we're always joking around."

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The forward has already managed five goals and three assists in just six Premier League appearances, numbers that underline his growing importance to the side as they push for a top-four finish. "I have Cole and Morgan there to help me, to feed me the passes -- you can see that the start of the season has been really good. So I think it's going to be a really good season for us."

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Adapting to the Chelsea dressing room

Stepping into a high-pressure environment like Stamford Bridge can be daunting for any player, but the 25-year-old credits the welcoming nature of the squad for his rapid acclimatization. Despite being left out of Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup, he has remained focused on his club duties. He highlighted the support of senior figures and fellow stars as a key component of his evolution into a genuine Premier League number nine.

"I think my adjustment went well because it had been a while since there was a No. 9 here," he said. "I think the players were really friendly toward me when I arrived; they welcomed me with open arms, wanted to help me, and were willing to do so -- so I think that's why I adapted so well."

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The resilience forged at Watford

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Pedro’s journey to the top of the English game has not been without its hardships, particularly during his time at Watford. He pointed to the Hornets' relegation in 2022 as a defining moment in his career. While many young Brazilian talents might have sought an immediate exit to stay in a top-flight league, Pedro chose to stay and fight in the Championship, a decision he believes built the mental toughness required to succeed at a club of Chelsea's stature.

"I think that for my success here, the decisive moment was when Watford was relegated to the second division and I stayed anyway. I worked hard and proved that I could overcome that challenge," he recalled. "Because a lot of the time, we Brazilian players come to Europe thinking everything will be a bed of roses, but sometimes that's not how it goes... and we end up giving up, but I think that was the moment when I said to myself: 'No, I came here, and I'm going to succeed here.'"