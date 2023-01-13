Revealed: Joao Felix's impressive stats despite nightmare red card on bizarre Chelsea debut

Joao Felix was sent off under an hour into his Chelsea debut but the stats from his time on the pitch prove his signing may not be all doom and gloom.

Felix produced rash challenge to see red

Stats prove he was having solid game

Had most shots and successful take-ons

WHAT HAPPENED? Felix was thrust straight into the starting XI as Chelsea attempted to turn around their dismal run of form against Fulham. His debut didn't go quite to plan, and he was sent off midway through the second half, but the Portuguese attacker registered the most shots (six), most shots on target (four), had the most successful take-ons and won the most fouls (four) of any player in Thursday night's west London derby.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It had looked a rather promising debut for the 23-year-old before his dismissal overshadowed his performance. Felix started in a front three alongside Kai Havertz and Mason Mount as Graham Potter tried to pull Chelsea out of their slump, but they ultimately fell to a 2-1 defeat. The stats prove there is room for optimism, however, and he'll look to build on that after he's served his three-game ban.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR FELIX AND CHELSEA? Felix will miss Chelsea's next three Premier League games against Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Fulham, a run of fixtures that could have massive implications on their season.