Joao Cancelo to be BENCHED for Bayern Munich's PSG Champions League clash as former Man City star falls out of favour in Germany

January signing Joao Cancelo is expected to be benched for Bayern Munich's Champions League last-16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

Played 12 minutes across last two games

Pushed out of the XI by Josip Stanisic

Seen as awkward fit in Bayern's 3-5-2

WHAT HAPPENED? After a strong start to his Bayern tenure, Cancelo has fallen out of favour in Germany, playing only 12 minutes across his last two fixtures. And things appear to be getting worse for the former Man City standout, as he is set to watch Bayern's crucial Champions League clash against PSG from the bench, according to Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cancelo began his Bayern career in scintillating fashion after completing a loan move from Man City in the January transfer window. He started his first four contests for manager Julian Nagelsmann, registering two assists.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Cancelo is reportedly seen as an awkward fit in Bayern's 3-5-2 system, with Nagelsmann preferring the more defensively-minded Josip Stanisic at right centre-back and Kingsley Coman at right wing-back.

WHAT NEXT FOR CANCELO? Bayern reportedly have a €70 million (£62m/$76m) buy option for Cancelo at the end of the season. It remains to be seen whether the club picks it up.