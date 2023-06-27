No Lionel Messi! USMNT stars Jesus Ferreira & Walker Zimmerman joined by Christian Benteke & Thiago Almada to headline MLS All-Star squad to face Arsenal

U.S. men's national team stars Jesus Ferreira and Walker Zimmerman headline the MLS All-Star squad to face Arsenal on July 19.

WHAT HAPPENED? D.C. United boss Wayne Rooney will take charge of the MLS All-Stars, who will face Arsenal at his club's home stadium, Audi Field. A total of 26 players have been named to the squad, with the team determined by a combination of fan, player and media voting, selections by Rooney and two selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber: MLS legend Kei Kamara and CF Montreal rising star Mathieu Choiniere.

Lionel Messi, who only recently completed a move to Inter Miami and is yet to make an MLS appearance, has not been included.

THE SQUAD IN FULL:

Position Player Club GK Roman Burki St. Louis City SC GK Tyler Miller D.C. United GK Djordje Petrovic New England Revolution DEF Alvaro Barreal FC Cincinnati DEF Jon Gallagher Austin FC DEF Ryan Hollingshead LAFC DEF Matt Miazga FC Cincinnati DEF Tim Parker St. Lois City SC DEF John Tolkin New York Red Bulls DEF Walker Zimmerman Nashville SC MID Luciano Acosta FC Cincinnati MID Thiago Almada Atlanta United MID Mathieu Choiniere CF Montreal MID Hector Herrera Houston Dynamo MID Hany Mukhtar Nashville SC MID Riqui Puig LA Galaxy MID Lucas Zelarayan Columbus Crew FWD Christian Benteke D.C. United FWD Denis Bouanga LAFC FWD Cristian Espinoza San Jose Earthquakes FWD Jesus Ferreira FC Dallas FWD Giorgos Giakoumakis Atlanta United FWD Kei Kamara Chicago Fire FWD Jordan Morris Seattle Sounders

DID YOU KNOW? Eight of the 26 players in the squad have arrived in MLS since 2022, with the roster representing a total of 15 different countries. 19 players will be playing in their first All-Star Game while Walker Zimmerman will lead the team in his fourth appearance.

WHAT NEXT FOR MLS ALL-STARS? Prior to the All-Star Game itself on July 19, those selected will also take part in the All-Star Skills Challenge one day previously.

