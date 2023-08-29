Ex-Man Utd star Jesse Lingard in line for short-term deal at West Ham after impressing on trial

Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard is reportedly close to a Premier League return after impressing on trial at West Ham.

Lingard is currently a free agent

Impressed in trial with West Ham

Hammers consider offering a short-term deal

WHAT HAPPENED? According to the Evening Standard, the Hammers are considering adding Lingard to their squad after being impressed with his performances in training. The 30-year-old has been training with West Ham to maintain his fitness after Nottingham Forest chose not to renew his deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lingard has previously played at West Ham under the tutelage of David Moyes, joining the club on a six-month loan deal from United in January 2021. He had an instant impact as he scored nine goals and assisted five times in 16 Premier League games to guide West Ham to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The report also mentions that West Ham have set their sights on Brazilian youngster Yuri Alberto, with technical director Tim Steitden leading the negotiations with Corinthians. They have also rekindled interest in Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri and held talks with Paris Saint-Germain's Hugo Ekitike.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if West Ham hand an official contract to Lingard before they face Luton Town on Friday in the Premier League.