Jesse Lingard is working hard! Free agent undertakes intense training session with former Man Utd team-mate Ravel Morrison as search for new club continues

Jesse Lingard has been training with ex-Manchester United team-mate Ravel Morrison as his search for a new club continues.

Lingard trains hard ahead of 2023-24

Trains with former team-mate Morrison

Still a free agent after Nottingham's exit

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester United man posted nine photos on his Instagram as he continues to work on his fitness during pre-season as a free agent. Lingard was previously contracted to Nottingham Forest, however, the club decided against extending his contract beyond the end of the 2022-23 season.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: Lingard was linked to a move to Wayne Rooney's D.C. United earlier this year, however, recent reports have suggested that the attacker may be an option for Inter Miami as the club has begun its overhaul after the arrival of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets.

WHAT NEXT FOR LINGARD? Lingard's proposed move to Inter Miami remains nothing more than a rumour for now, with official talks between player and club yet to take place.