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Corinthians v Internacional - Brasileirao 2026Getty Images
Adhe Makayasa

Jesse Lingard forced to train alone at Corinthians after suffering two fractured ribs as former Man Utd midfielder undergoes 'intensive recovery'

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Former Manchester United playmaker Jesse Lingard has been ordered to work away from his Corinthians team-mates over the coming days after sustaining rib injuries in Brazil. The 33-year-old attacking midfielder is currently undergoing close daily monitoring by club doctors as he battles to regain full fitness for their survival push.

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Englishman suffers painful rib injury

Corinthians announced on Tuesday afternoon that their English playmaker sustained minor fractures to his sixth and seventh ribs. Despite the knock, the former England international was already ruled out of Friday night's Brasileirao home clash against Mirassol through suspension after collecting his third yellow card. Consequently, the veteran will maintain his conditioning away from the main group while receiving targeted treatment from the club's medical staff.

Club statement outlines recovery plan

Having arrived in Sao Paulo in early March on a deal running until December 2026 with the option of a further 12 months, Lingard has become a regular fixture in South America. Across the current campaign, he has registered one assist in 19 Brazilian Serie A appearances alongside one goal in eight Copa Libertadores outings and another strike across four Copa do Brasil games.

Detailing the injury setback on Tuesday, an official Corinthians statement read: "Forward Jesse Lingard suffered minor fractures to his sixth and seventh ribs. The player will train normally in the coming days, but separately. The number 77 has already begun intensive recovery treatment and the Corinthians Medical Department will reassess him daily to clear him to train with the group."

Treatment room crowded in Brazil

Lingard is the latest high-profile casualty at a crucial stage of the season for newly appointed head coach Clarence Seedorf, whose squad has been hit hard by fitness issues.

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Former United team-mate Memphis Depay is currently sidelined with oedema in his right thigh, while midfielder Raniele is nursing a sprained right knee and former Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Paulista is out with a left leg adductor strain.

In addition to those muscular and joint problems, attacking duo Zakaria Labyad and Kayke remain unavailable as they continue their respective rehabilitations from knee surgery.

Relegation dogfight awaits returning playmaker

Sitting 18th in the standings on 33 points after 32 games, Seedorf's struggling side trail 16th-placed Internacional by two points in the battle to escape the drop zone. While his team-mates host Mirassol on Friday without him, Lingard will aim to return from injury and suspension for the crucial derby at Sao Paulo on November 4. A home meeting with Botafogo then follows in their final six-game survival run-in.

Adhe has previously worked for ESPN Star Sports, Fox Sports, and FIFA.

Manchester United was Adhe's first love, and he has since been covering the Premier League and European football for GOAL.

Adhe's favorite football memory is covering the Indonesia vs. Netherlands match at GBK in 2013, and randomly meeting Radja Nainggolan in the stands of Sultan Agung Stadium, Bantul, when the former Inter player was playing for Bhayangkara FC.

Adhe's areas of expertise after over a decade and thousands of football matches:

  • Deep knowledge of both Indonesian and European football
  • Premier League analysis
  • Covering a wide range of editorial topics

Adhe's All-Time XI (4-1-2-3) Edwin van der Sar; Dani Alves, Paolo Maldini, Nemanja Vidic, Roberto Carlos; Roy Keane; Xavi, Paul Scholes; Lionel Messi, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo.