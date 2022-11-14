'Sitting at home and drinking before bed' - Jesse Lingard opens up on mental health struggles while at Man Utd

Nottingham Forest midfielder Jesse Lingard has opened up about the mental health struggles he endured during his time at Manchester United.

Suffered depression at end of Old Trafford spell

Used alcohol as coping mechanism

Has since put troubles behind him

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international has revealed he suffered with depression while at boyhood club United. The 29-year-old said he used coping mechanisms such as alcohol to try and resolve the issue.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Guardian, Lingard said: "I was having conversations with people and I was just like: ‘Yeah. OK. Yeah.’ Nothing would register. It would go in one ear and out the other. I was numb and I wanted to be in that numb state where I didn’t have to feel anything."

He added: "Literally, I just wanted to sit at home and drink a little bit – try and take the pain away. I don’t do that, normally. But sitting at home and drinking before bed … that’s when I knew I was in a bad situation. It wasn’t drinking to excess. It was just little bits through the week."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lingard has reflected that receiving abuse from United fans following his side's 3-0 FA Cup win over Derby County in March 2020 was his "rock bottom". This incident followed a period where he was forced to care for his siblings after his mother was admitted to a mental health facility. However, after confiding in manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United's team doctor, he managed to recover during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown and rediscovered his form while on loan at West Ham.

WHAT NEXT FOR LINGARD? Unlike in 2018, Lingard won't be going to the World Cup with England. This prolonged break gives him the chance to recuperate ahead of a hectic second part to the campaign.